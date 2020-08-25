Assetmark Inc. Buys 588,612 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7,357,650.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 588,612 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $112,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.24. 34,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,657. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.50. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $221.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

