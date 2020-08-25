Assetmark Inc. Buys 5,971 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up 0.9% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 3.27% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $127,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

IXN traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $267.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,198. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.91 and a fifty-two week high of $267.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.95 and a 200-day moving average of $219.25.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

