Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958,488 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $60,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,808 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $50.06.

