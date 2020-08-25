Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,735 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 1.94% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $64,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,139.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,695.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,904. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.29.

