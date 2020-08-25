Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,073 shares during the period. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned 4.04% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $127,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

SOXX stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,431. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $167.79 and a 12 month high of $304.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.53 and its 200-day moving average is $250.65.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

