Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,276 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $46,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.58. 174,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,836,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.20 and its 200-day moving average is $75.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.07.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

