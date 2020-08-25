Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,174,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Assetmark Inc. owned about 1.31% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $119,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 170.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 172.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 950.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 183.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

VOE stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.74. 8,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,173. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $122.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

