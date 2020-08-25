Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,803,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $204,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 245,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,797,000 after acquiring an additional 54,717 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $667,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,745. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $139.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.