Assetmark Inc. Has $125.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $125,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,552,000 after purchasing an additional 735,120 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,529,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,529,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,040,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,793,000 after acquiring an additional 54,594 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 981,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,400,000 after acquiring an additional 79,950 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.54. 4,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,391. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $181.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

