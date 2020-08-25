Assetmark Inc. Has $180.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,632,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,932 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.3% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.83% of iShares MBS ETF worth $180,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 299,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.54. 26,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,310. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.68 and a 200 day moving average of $110.23.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

