Assetmark Inc. Has $42.91 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,092 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 22,399 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $42,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.61. 91,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $307.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $324.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

