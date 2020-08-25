Assetmark Inc. Has $426.89 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,623,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up 3.1% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 15.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $426,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,023,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,898,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,829,000 after buying an additional 121,828 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,697,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,025,000 after acquiring an additional 119,177 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 185,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 117,646 shares during the period.

Shares of MGV stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.48. 3,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,056. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.54. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $88.37.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

