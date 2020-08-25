Assetmark Inc. Has $63.93 Million Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 614,768.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211,094 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 2.85% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $63,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of IOO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.74. 12,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,700. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average is $51.30.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.