Assetmark Inc. Has $69.08 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127,754 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.36% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $69,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 355.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $21,248,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 43,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.72. 1,093,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,313,727. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.36. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $134.45 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.