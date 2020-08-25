Assetmark Inc. Has $716.41 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 334.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,893,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,538,555 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned 3.19% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $716,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

IEF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,093. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.34. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.97 and a 1 year high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.