Assetmark Inc. Has $76.66 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,034,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,879 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.37% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $76,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $82.74. 64,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,792. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $82.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.58 and a 200 day moving average of $72.28.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

