Assetmark Inc. Has $92.66 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 199.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,128,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417,624 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.96% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $92,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9,020.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 790,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,313,000 after purchasing an additional 781,956 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,055,073.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 200,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 200,464 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 267,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 190,898 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,998,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,281,000.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.43. 68,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,540. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.17.

