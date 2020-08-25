Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 87.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,229,789 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $37,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 236,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 124,018 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 240,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 416.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 54,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 28,829 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,016,135. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.52 and a one year high of $88.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.16.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

