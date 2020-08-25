Assetmark Inc. Purchases 248,360 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,403,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,360 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 1.39% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $74,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPAB. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,074,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,972,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,785,000 after acquiring an additional 720,291 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 620,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,747,000 after buying an additional 466,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,721,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 54,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,736. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $31.39.

