Assetmark Inc. Purchases 66,038 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,638,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $142,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,237,893. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.