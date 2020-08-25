Assetmark Inc. Sells 118,995 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,995 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 1.34% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $65,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 306.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Paracle Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 40,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 154.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.77. 973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,584. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $112.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.24.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

