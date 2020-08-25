Assetmark Inc. Sells 153,065 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,065 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 6.64% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $60,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,969,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,745,000 after acquiring an additional 230,908 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,293,000 after buying an additional 32,394 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 727,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,758 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 226,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 226,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 151,889 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $56.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,219. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $59.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.67.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.