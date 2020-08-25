Assetmark Inc. Sells 319,375 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319,375 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $217,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 345.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,738,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,251,279,000 after buying an additional 12,979,906 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 129.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,604,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,309,706,000 after buying an additional 5,984,410 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 214.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,653,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,437,000 after buying an additional 1,127,562 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 330.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,742 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 354.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,226,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,534,000 after purchasing an additional 956,941 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

LQD stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,308,409. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.87. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.95 and a 1 year high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.