Assetmark Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.34% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $159,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,389,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,334,000 after buying an additional 6,563,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,798 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $189,920,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 505.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,750,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,335 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,477,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,586,000 after purchasing an additional 757,655 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.15. 100,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,612. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.53.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.