Astec Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Astec Industries has raised its dividend by 10.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ASTE stock opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.95. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $63.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.62. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

