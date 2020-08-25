AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) versus MediciNova (NYSE:MNOV) Critical Contrast

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of AstraZeneca shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of MediciNova shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of MediciNova shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AstraZeneca and MediciNova, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AstraZeneca 4 2 5 0 2.09 MediciNova 0 0 1 0 3.00

AstraZeneca currently has a consensus target price of $61.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.15%. MediciNova has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.38%. Given MediciNova’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MediciNova is more favorable than AstraZeneca.

Profitability

This table compares AstraZeneca and MediciNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AstraZeneca 8.36% 37.72% 8.60% MediciNova N/A -15.71% -14.86%

Volatility and Risk

AstraZeneca has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediciNova has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AstraZeneca and MediciNova’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AstraZeneca $24.38 billion 6.14 $1.34 billion $1.75 32.58 MediciNova N/A N/A -$12.94 million N/A N/A

AstraZeneca has higher revenue and earnings than MediciNova.

Summary

AstraZeneca beats MediciNova on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases. The company's marketed products also comprise Accolate, Bevespi Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules, Bricanyl Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Eklira Genuair/Tudorza Pressair, Fasenra, Oxis Turbuhaler, Pulmicort Turbuhaler/Pulmicort Flexhaler, Pulmicort Respules, Symbicort pMDI, Symbicort Turbuhaler, and Tudorza Pressair for respiratory diseases; Fluenz FluMist/Tetra Quadrivalen and Synagis3 for infection diseases; Movantik/Moventig, Seroquel IR, Seroquel XR, and Vimovo for neuroscience diseases; and Losec/Prilosec and Nexium for gastrointestinal diseases. The company serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. AstraZeneca PLC was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction. Its product pipeline also includes MN-221 (bedoradrine), a selective ß2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma; MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent for treating solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

