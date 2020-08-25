Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares rose 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.64. Approximately 631,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,108,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $941.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.24.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 12,135 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $156,784.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,784.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,116 shares of company stock worth $253,274. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 66.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 35.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

