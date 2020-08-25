Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.83

Atlanticus Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:ATLC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.83 and traded as low as $9.21. Atlanticus shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 6,532 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATLC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Atlanticus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Atlanticus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83.

In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services.

