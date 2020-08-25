Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $48.66

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.66 and traded as low as $42.30. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $42.30, with a volume of 5,644 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Auburn National Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $151.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average is $48.66.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUBN. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 59.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $633,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 165.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

