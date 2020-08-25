Aurora Price Up 27.1% Over Last Week (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, Aurora has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a total market cap of $90.31 million and approximately $38.89 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora token can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Bitinka, Kucoin and CoinEgg.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00044502 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.15 or 0.05587705 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003546 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00050195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00030998 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, CoinEgg, Indodax and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

