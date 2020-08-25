AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.92

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.92 and traded as high as $16.45. AutoCanada shares last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 144,637 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACQ. CIBC upgraded AutoCanada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$727.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$597.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoCanada Inc. will post 1.2200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Company Profile (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

