Automotive Finco (CVE:AFCC) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Shares of Automotive Finco Corp (CVE:AFCC) shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.55. 25,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 12,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

The company has a market cap of $32.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.16, a quick ratio of 80.09 and a current ratio of 80.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.45.

Automotive Finco Company Profile (CVE:AFCC)

Automotive Finco Corp., a specialty finance company, focuses on the auto retail sector in Canada and internationally. The company, through its investment in Automotive Finance LP, intends to provide long term and debt based acquisition financing to auto dealerships. It also focuses on direct investments in the auto retail sector.

