Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUTO shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Autoweb from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Autoweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.15 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. Autoweb has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. Autoweb had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoweb will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

