AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $2,543,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 165,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,297,000 after buying an additional 23,856 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 31,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 15.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,484,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.65. The company had a trading volume of 19,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,106. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.79.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

