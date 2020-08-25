Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) Trading Down 13.6%

Avanti Energy Inc (CVE:AVN) fell 13.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 6,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 37,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,975.00, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39.

Avanti Energy Company Profile (CVE:AVN)

Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. It holds a 33.3% interest in the Colle Santo gas field located in Italy. The company was formerly known as Overlord Capital Ltd. and changed its name to Avanti Energy Inc in May 2013. Avanti Energy Inc was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

