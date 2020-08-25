AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AVEVF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Panmure Gordon raised shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AVEVA Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AVEVF stock opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $68.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

