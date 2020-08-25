Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.18. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 2,230,318 shares trading hands.

ASM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) by 410.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.