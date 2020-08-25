Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 120 ($1.57).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAKK shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Bakkavor Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bakkavor Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

LON BAKK opened at GBX 66 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 82.75. Bakkavor Group has a 12-month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 160.60 ($2.10). The company has a market capitalization of $382.42 million and a P/E ratio of 10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.90.

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

