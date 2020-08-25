Ballast Inc. Acquires 4,613 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,789,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 623,578.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 898,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,807,000 after purchasing an additional 897,953 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,278,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 99,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeGreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the second quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 343,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after acquiring an additional 75,595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPIB traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $36.82. 770,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,584. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.69. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $37.08.

