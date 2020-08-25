Ballast Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ballast Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.2% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $90,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $117,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,105,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,777. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

