Ballast Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Ballast Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.62. 935,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,235. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $38.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.99.

