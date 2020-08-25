Ballast Inc. Sells 2,285 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ballast Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 3.6% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,119,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 991,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,383,000 after purchasing an additional 241,250 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,261,000 after purchasing an additional 153,614 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,611,000 after purchasing an additional 62,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 396,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.65. 513,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,176. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $318.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.18.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.