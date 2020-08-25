Ballast Inc. Sells 32,030 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ballast Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,030 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ballast Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $54.26. 2,054,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752,851. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $62.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.62.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.