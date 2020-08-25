Ballast Inc. Sells 4,536 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Ballast Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ballast Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPSM. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,275,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 425,045 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSM stock remained flat at $$29.12 on Tuesday. 424,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,921. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $33.48.

