Ballast Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ballast Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 6.7% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.36. 386,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,021. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.26.

