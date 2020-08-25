Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.15

Bank Hapoalim Ltd (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and traded as high as $29.33. Bank Hapoalim shares last traded at $29.33, with a volume of 396 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKHYY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank Hapoalim from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised Bank Hapoalim from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory services; and housing loans.

