Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 690,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,774 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $350,740,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.2% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 196.9% in the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 65,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 43,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.00. 56,997,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,954,469. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $225.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Insiders have bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

