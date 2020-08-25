Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 124,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 59,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,603,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,634,000 after acquiring an additional 581,152 shares in the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

BAC stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 56,997,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,954,469. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $225.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

