Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VSTA. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

VSTA stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. Vasta Platform has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

