Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%.

TSE BNS opened at C$56.48 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$46.38 and a 52-week high of C$76.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$56.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.41. The company has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.30.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. CSFB reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.23.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

